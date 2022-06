The Midwest and South could see larger abortion deserts if Roe v. Wade is overturned About a quarter of clinics that offer abortions would shut down if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Those closures would be concentrated in the Midwest and South where abortion services are already scarce.

