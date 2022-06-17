The News Roundup For June 17, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House committee investigating the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection met twice this week. We learned new details surrounding payments made to Trump surrogates, Ginni Thomas' correspondence on the day, and former President Donald Trump's pressure on his vice president, Mike Pence.

The Senate continues to work on a bipartisan framework for a bill on gun control. The plan currently has support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. However, GOP Sen. John Cornyn says it may need to slim down before it gains his support.

The Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for young children. The vaccination plan consists of two shots administered four weeks apart for kids six months through five years old.

Meanwhile, leaders from European nations such as France, Germany, and Italy are all in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian officials about aid in the country's continuing conflict with Russia. They're also discussing a path forward for Ukraine to join the European Union.

A meeting between President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now set for July.

Nationalist leaders in Scotland have started beating the drums of independence once again.

Molly Ball, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and Chris Cillizza join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Lawler, Jessica Donati, and David Rennie join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.