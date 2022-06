These books take a deep dive into the context surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast, recommends key books to read on right wing extremism and former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Books These books take a deep dive into the context surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection These books take a deep dive into the context surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection Listen · 3:23 3:23 Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast, recommends key books to read on right wing extremism and former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor