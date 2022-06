Oil companies are profiting from the scarcity driven by refineries losing capacity Oil refineries have lost capacity over recent years, making it nearly impossible to increase supply and stabilize gas prices at the pump.

Business Oil companies are profiting from the scarcity driven by refineries losing capacity Oil companies are profiting from the scarcity driven by refineries losing capacity Listen · 3:47 3:47 Oil refineries have lost capacity over recent years, making it nearly impossible to increase supply and stabilize gas prices at the pump. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor