Ikea provides yet another service to the world: a catalog of baby names IKEA Norway released a list of 800 names of its products that parents may wish to use to name their children. It comes in the midst of a pandemic baby boom in Nordic countries.

Strange News Ikea provides yet another service to the world: a catalog of baby names Ikea provides yet another service to the world: a catalog of baby names Listen · 1:18 1:18 IKEA Norway released a list of 800 names of its products that parents may wish to use to name their children. It comes in the midst of a pandemic baby boom in Nordic countries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor