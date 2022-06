What to know about Colombia's surprise-filled presidential election Colombians will go to the polls Sunday in the final round of a Presidential election that's had many surprises. Journalist Manuel Rueda explains the dynamics to NPR's Adrian Florido.

Latin America What to know about Colombia's surprise-filled presidential election What to know about Colombia's surprise-filled presidential election Listen · 3:58 3:58 Colombians will go to the polls Sunday in the final round of a Presidential election that's had many surprises. Journalist Manuel Rueda explains the dynamics to NPR's Adrian Florido. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor