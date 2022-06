Countries in the Horn of Africa are experiencing the worst drought in 40 years Hunger and drought are overwhelming the Horn of Africa again, threatening a humanitarian catastrophe and a warning from aid agencies of an "explosion of child deaths."

Africa Countries in the Horn of Africa are experiencing the worst drought in 40 years Countries in the Horn of Africa are experiencing the worst drought in 40 years Listen · 4:23 4:23 Hunger and drought are overwhelming the Horn of Africa again, threatening a humanitarian catastrophe and a warning from aid agencies of an "explosion of child deaths." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor