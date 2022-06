This café learned sometimes the threat of unionizing is enough to create change Union campaigns aren't always successful, but just the threat of a union can lead to change. That's what happened at one coffee company in Milwaukee where workers now have multiple ways to speak up.

Business This café learned sometimes the threat of unionizing is enough to create change This café learned sometimes the threat of unionizing is enough to create change Listen · 5:19 5:19 Union campaigns aren't always successful, but just the threat of a union can lead to change. That's what happened at one coffee company in Milwaukee where workers now have multiple ways to speak up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor