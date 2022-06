Cambodian court sentences American lawyer amid crackdown on dissent Cambodian American lawyer Theary Seng and dozens of others were convicted of treason last Tuesday, as Prime Minister Hun Sen continues to crackdown on dissent.

Asia Cambodian court sentences American lawyer amid crackdown on dissent Cambodian court sentences American lawyer amid crackdown on dissent Listen · 3:31 3:31 Cambodian American lawyer Theary Seng and dozens of others were convicted of treason last Tuesday, as Prime Minister Hun Sen continues to crackdown on dissent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor