3 songs prove just how elastic the definition of country music has become The range of country music is on display in Kane Brown's hit single; a duet by Wynonna Judd and the alt-rocker Waxahatchee; and the title song of Big Time, indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen's album.

Review Music Reviews 3 songs prove just how elastic the definition of country music has become 3 songs prove just how elastic the definition of country music has become Listen · 7:16 7:16 The range of country music is on display in Kane Brown's hit single; a duet by Wynonna Judd and the alt-rocker Waxahatchee; and the title song of Big Time, indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen's album. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor