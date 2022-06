News brief: Children's vaccines; Columbia's new president; Jan. 6 hearings continue Colombia elects a new president. Parents can now vaccinate kids under 5 against COVID. And, Elise Stefanik's defense of former President Trump around Jan. 6 clouds her pro-democracy work abroad.

National News brief: Children's vaccines; Columbia's new president; Jan. 6 hearings continue News brief: Children's vaccines; Columbia's new president; Jan. 6 hearings continue Listen · 10:55 10:55 Colombia elects a new president. Parents can now vaccinate kids under 5 against COVID. And, Elise Stefanik's defense of former President Trump around Jan. 6 clouds her pro-democracy work abroad. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor