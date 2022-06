New policy from world swimming body effectively bans transgender women NPR's Steve Inskeep speak with AP sports writer Ciaran Fahey about a new policy by swimming's world governing body that restricts transgender women from competing in elite events like the Olympics.

Sports New policy from world swimming body effectively bans transgender women New policy from world swimming body effectively bans transgender women Listen · 4:15 4:15 NPR's Steve Inskeep speak with AP sports writer Ciaran Fahey about a new policy by swimming's world governing body that restricts transgender women from competing in elite events like the Olympics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor