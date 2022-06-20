New Hampshire distillery makes whiskey from invasive crab species

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A great tradition of cooking is that you use what's available. How else do you suppose that snails became a French luxury food? A distillery in New Hampshire follows that tradition by making use of an invasive species - tiny, green crabs. They're considered a threat to the New England ecosystem. So the distillery says the answer is to eat them. Its new whiskey has a bourbon base steeped with corn, spice and crab. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.