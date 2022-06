Celebrate Juneteenth, the right way NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Anna Gifty Opoku-Ageyman, editor of the Black Agenda, about celebrating Juneteenth without misappropriating the holiday.

Race Celebrate Juneteenth, the right way Celebrate Juneteenth, the right way Listen · 3:52 3:52 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Anna Gifty Opoku-Ageyman, editor of the Black Agenda, about celebrating Juneteenth without misappropriating the holiday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor