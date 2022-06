Encore: A Hispanic community demands protection from pollutants A Hispanic community is demanding action from state regulators after enduring decades of pollution from a neighboring steel mill in Pueblo, Colorado.

Environment Encore: A Hispanic community demands protection from pollutants Encore: A Hispanic community demands protection from pollutants Audio will be available later today. A Hispanic community is demanding action from state regulators after enduring decades of pollution from a neighboring steel mill in Pueblo, Colorado. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor