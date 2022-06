Israel coalition agrees to dissolve and hold early elections In a joint statement released, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid say they've agreed to hold a vote next week to dissolve parliament and hold early elections.

In a joint statement released, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid say they've agreed to hold a vote next week to dissolve parliament and hold early elections.