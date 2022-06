Pabllo Vittar: The drag queen-superstar fighting for equality in Brazil Pabllo Vittar is one of the biggest drag performers in the world. In her native Brazil, the LGBTQ icon uses her platform to fight for equality — and against injustice.

Culture Pabllo Vittar: The drag queen-superstar fighting for equality in Brazil Pabllo Vittar: The drag queen-superstar fighting for equality in Brazil Listen · 4:20 4:20 Pabllo Vittar is one of the biggest drag performers in the world. In her native Brazil, the LGBTQ icon uses her platform to fight for equality — and against injustice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor