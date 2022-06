SCOTUS and Roe questions, asked and answered NPR's Sarah McCammon and Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges talk with Mary Louise Kelly about what overturning Roe could mean for trigger bans — and more widely, marginalized people across the U.S.

Law SCOTUS and Roe questions, asked and answered SCOTUS and Roe questions, asked and answered Listen · 11:20 11:20 NPR's Sarah McCammon and Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges talk with Mary Louise Kelly about what overturning Roe could mean for trigger bans — and more widely, marginalized people across the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor