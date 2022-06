Israel's prime minister announces he's stepping down, sparking new elections Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lost his parliamentary majority, setting the stage for Israel's fifth election in just over three years. Elections are likely to take place in October.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lost his parliamentary majority, setting the stage for Israel's fifth election in just over three years. Elections are likely to take place in October.