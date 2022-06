Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov's Nobel Peace Prize medal auctioned for a record The $103.5 million will go to Ukrainian children displaced by the war. The editor in chief of a Russian independent newspaper was honored before the paper was forced to close by Vladimir Putin.

