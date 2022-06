A South Korean musician wins the prestigious Van Cliburn piano competition Six finalists competed in Fort Worth, Texas, in the competition, including two from Russia and one from Ukraine. An 18-year-old South Korean was the youngest to win in the contest's 60-year history.

National A South Korean musician wins the prestigious Van Cliburn piano competition A South Korean musician wins the prestigious Van Cliburn piano competition Listen · 2:24 2:24 Six finalists competed in Fort Worth, Texas, in the competition, including two from Russia and one from Ukraine. An 18-year-old South Korean was the youngest to win in the contest's 60-year history. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor