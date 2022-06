The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture opens Actor and comedian Cheech Marin has long been a collector of Latino artwork. This past weekend, he cut the ribbon on a new museum: The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture opens

Actor and comedian Cheech Marin has long been a collector of Latino artwork. This past weekend, he cut the ribbon on a new museum: The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.