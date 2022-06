Russian forces have captured nearly all off Severodonetsk Russia appears on the cusp of capturing Severodonetsk — a key Ukrainian city in the eastern part of the country. It's a city that's been at the center of the fighting for weeks.

Europe Russian forces have captured nearly all off Severodonetsk Russian forces have captured nearly all off Severodonetsk Listen · 3:27 3:27 Russia appears on the cusp of capturing Severodonetsk — a key Ukrainian city in the eastern part of the country. It's a city that's been at the center of the fighting for weeks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor