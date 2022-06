How climate change may affect your long-term finances A majority of people in the U.S. have experienced extreme weather in the last five years, according to a new survey conducted by NPR, Harvard University and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

How climate change may affect your long-term finances How climate change may affect your long-term finances Listen · 3:52 3:52 A majority of people in the U.S. have experienced extreme weather in the last five years, according to a new survey conducted by NPR, Harvard University and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor