Apple store workers in a Baltimore suburb are the first to unionize NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Sullivan, a vice president at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace, about Apple store employees in Towson, Md., voting to join the union.

Business Apple store workers in a Baltimore suburb are the first to unionize Apple store workers in a Baltimore suburb are the first to unionize Listen · 4:35 4:35 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Sullivan, a vice president at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace, about Apple store employees in Towson, Md., voting to join the union. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor