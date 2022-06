An audio postcard from Switzerland It's tradition in Switzerland to follow "wander" trails. NPR's Brian Mann sends an audio postcard from a gorgeous river valley in the hills above Zurich.

An audio postcard from Switzerland An audio postcard from Switzerland Audio will be available later today. It's tradition in Switzerland to follow "wander" trails. NPR's Brian Mann sends an audio postcard from a gorgeous river valley in the hills above Zurich. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor