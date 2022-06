New details raise even more questions about the Texas school shooting NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman about reports detailing armed officers in the halls of Robb Elementary in Uvalde shortly after the gunman arrived on campus.

