Hunk of Burning Love: Elvis-themed weddings in Vegas are no more

Enlarge this image Liaison/Getty Images Liaison/Getty Images

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.

Elvis has left the chapel

Mic Nguyen, cohost of the Asian Not Asian podcast and comedian, joins Emma to talk about the death of a drive-through wedding tradition: There will be no more Elvis-themed weddings. Elvis' licensing company is no longer allowing Las Vegas businesses to use The King's likeness, which we think is very Grinch-like. Your next Vegas wedding will have to be officiated by Melvis Mresley, the Emperor of Rock and Troll!

Just an unc, an unc of burning love

But really, who has the clout and presence to take over the Las Vegas wedding legacy? Obviously, it's Emma's uncle Dennis. He tells us about what it's like to be the fun uncle, partying with Emma's family and gives us a sneak peek of his Elvis impersonation.

Then, since so many people entrust Elvis with officiating their weddings, Mic decides whether he would let Elvis perform other important tasks for him. Unfortunately, Elvis will not be getting Mic's extra house key. Sorry Elvis.

You're the Melvis in disguise

So what does this mean for impersonators? Emma asks Melvis, AKA Melissa Brumm, who is an impersonator known for performing as an Elvis tribute artist.

"It feels really powerful in a way... Being a woman as Elvis, I often think there's going to be this backlash but there never is. It's always like 'that's really cool, you do this amazing job at it.'" She discusses the joy of being Elvis, and contemplates starting an Elvis apprenticeship program.

Listen to the full episode to hear more and play along with our quizzes. Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.