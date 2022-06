Why volunteer grave diggers in Ukraine are exhuming Russia's dead Ukraine has been collecting the bodies of dead Russians left behind pushed Russian forces back from Kharkiv weeks ago. Two brothers from an outside village are helping unbury the dead.

Europe Why volunteer grave diggers in Ukraine are exhuming Russia's dead Why volunteer grave diggers in Ukraine are exhuming Russia's dead Listen · 5:50 5:50 Ukraine has been collecting the bodies of dead Russians left behind pushed Russian forces back from Kharkiv weeks ago. Two brothers from an outside village are helping unbury the dead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor