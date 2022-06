One man's outsized role in shaping the Supreme Court The U.S. awaits a consequential Supreme Court decision that could overturn federal abortion rights, and one man has had a outsized influence on the conservative makeup of that court: Leonard Leo.

Law One man's outsized role in shaping the Supreme Court One man's outsized role in shaping the Supreme Court Audio will be available later today. The U.S. awaits a consequential Supreme Court decision that could overturn federal abortion rights, and one man has had a outsized influence on the conservative makeup of that court: Leonard Leo. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor