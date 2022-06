Unpacking the latest Jan. 6 hearings NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, about the latest Jan. 6 hearings.

Politics Unpacking the latest Jan. 6 hearings Unpacking the latest Jan. 6 hearings Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, about the latest Jan. 6 hearings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor