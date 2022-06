Here's what makes poetry and gardens a perfect pair, according to 2 poet-gardeners Writers and gardeners Ross Gay and Tess Taylor and about what gardens and poetry can bring — including the reminder to breathe and nourish the body and soul.

Culture Here's what makes poetry and gardens a perfect pair, according to 2 poet-gardeners Here's what makes poetry and gardens a perfect pair, according to 2 poet-gardeners Listen · 8:00 8:00 Writers and gardeners Ross Gay and Tess Taylor and about what gardens and poetry can bring — including the reminder to breathe and nourish the body and soul. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor