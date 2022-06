San Francisco restaurant makes pizzas using upcycled ingredients The USDA says as much as 40% of the U.S. food supply goes to waste. Shuggie's Trash Pie makes pizzas using ugly and discarded ingredients like pig trotters, bruised fruit and wilted greens.

Food San Francisco restaurant makes pizzas using upcycled ingredients San Francisco restaurant makes pizzas using upcycled ingredients Listen · 1:48 1:48 The USDA says as much as 40% of the U.S. food supply goes to waste. Shuggie's Trash Pie makes pizzas using ugly and discarded ingredients like pig trotters, bruised fruit and wilted greens. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor