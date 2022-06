Former inmate says college degree will help him resist pull of the old path Daniel Duron got a rare opportunity to work on his bachelor's degree while in prison. Early release means he'll have to finish his final semester as a college student on the outside.

Education Former inmate says college degree will help him resist pull of the old path Former inmate says college degree will help him resist pull of the old path Audio will be available later today. Daniel Duron got a rare opportunity to work on his bachelor's degree while in prison. Early release means he'll have to finish his final semester as a college student on the outside. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor