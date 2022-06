Senate negotiators reach a final bipartisan agreement on a gun safety bill A bipartisan gun safety bill, poised to pass the Senate, could be the first major gun measure in decades. It's a narrow bill that President Biden supports, even though he wants it to go further.

Politics Senate negotiators reach a final bipartisan agreement on a gun safety bill Senate negotiators reach a final bipartisan agreement on a gun safety bill Audio will be available later today. A bipartisan gun safety bill, poised to pass the Senate, could be the first major gun measure in decades. It's a narrow bill that President Biden supports, even though he wants it to go further. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor