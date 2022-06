Texas officials say Uvalde gunman could have been stopped much sooner More has been revealed more about the police response to last month's school shooting in Uvalde. A top law enforcement official called it an "abject failure" and laid out mistakes made the day.

National Texas officials say Uvalde gunman could have been stopped much sooner Texas officials say Uvalde gunman could have been stopped much sooner Listen · 3:57 3:57 More has been revealed more about the police response to last month's school shooting in Uvalde. A top law enforcement official called it an "abject failure" and laid out mistakes made the day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor