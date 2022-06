Why does a classroom in New Jersey always have 1 empty chair? Teacher Dan Gill's Gill tells The Washington Post it goes back to his childhood when a Black classmate was turned away from a birthday party because, as someone said, there weren't enough chairs.

Teacher Dan Gill's Gill tells The Washington Post it goes back to his childhood when a Black classmate was turned away from a birthday party because, as someone said, there weren't enough chairs.