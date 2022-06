Hot, dry conditions scorch Kansas wheat — putting crops and farmers at risk Drought is likely to cut wheat harvests by one-third in Kansas. Declines in the country's top wheat producing state are likely to mean higher prices for flour, bread and pasta.

