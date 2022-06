Jan. 6 hearing lays out efforts directed at state officials to void election results The House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday heard from state and local officials who say they were pressured by President Trump and his allies to help overturn the 2020 election results.

Politics Jan. 6 hearing lays out efforts directed at state officials to void election results Jan. 6 hearing lays out efforts directed at state officials to void election results Listen · 5:24 5:24 The House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday heard from state and local officials who say they were pressured by President Trump and his allies to help overturn the 2020 election results. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor