Supreme Court ruling on Maine's tuition program hands school-choice advocates a win The U.S. Supreme Court's decision ordering Maine to pay tuition for rural students at private religious schools has far-reaching consequences beyond the state.

Law Supreme Court ruling on Maine's tuition program hands school-choice advocates a win Supreme Court ruling on Maine's tuition program hands school-choice advocates a win Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision ordering Maine to pay tuition for rural students at private religious schools has far-reaching consequences beyond the state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor