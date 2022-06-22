The world's largest freshwater fish is found in Cambodia's Mekong River

The giant stingray weighs nearly 660 pounds and spans more than 13 feet — from snout to tail. Researchers even gave the ray a pet name — Full Moon — to honor its generous shape.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Villagers along Cambodia's Mekong River pulled out the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded - so big, it took a dozen men just to haul it ashore. It's a giant stingray, weighing nearly 660 pounds and more than 13 feet across, snout to tail. Researchers even gave the ray a pet name, Full Moon, to honor its shape. The Mekong is challenged by pollution, but one biologist says this stingray is a hopeful sign. It's MORNING EDITION.

