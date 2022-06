The world's largest freshwater fish is found in Cambodia's Mekong River The giant stingray weighs nearly 660 pounds and spans more than 13 feet — from snout to tail. Researchers even gave the ray a pet name — Full Moon — to honor its generous shape.

Animals The world's largest freshwater fish is found in Cambodia's Mekong River The world's largest freshwater fish is found in Cambodia's Mekong River Listen · 0:28 0:28 The giant stingray weighs nearly 660 pounds and spans more than 13 feet — from snout to tail. Researchers even gave the ray a pet name — Full Moon — to honor its generous shape. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor