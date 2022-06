The recent surge in sports gambling ads could be harmful, some gambling experts say Sports gambling has exploded in recent years. And some experts worry the advertisements could harm people with gambling issues and those too young to place a bet.

Sports The recent surge in sports gambling ads could be harmful, some gambling experts say The recent surge in sports gambling ads could be harmful, some gambling experts say Listen · 3:11 3:11 Sports gambling has exploded in recent years. And some experts worry the advertisements could harm people with gambling issues and those too young to place a bet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor