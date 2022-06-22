The tale of the Onion King (Update)

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jess Jiang/NPR Jess Jiang/NPR

Note: This episode originally ran in 2015.

People around the world are feeling the effects of inflation most acutely at the grocery store. In the past year we've seen food prices increase by more than 10%. Most of that is down to the abstract forces of inflation, but some blame for one item may lie with one man. A commodities trader named Vince Cosuga had a simple dream in the 1950s: to dominate the onion market.

In today's episode, we look back on his quest to corner the market and why it may still be costing you a little extra at the grocery store nearly 70 years later.

Music: Get that Groove, ​​Back Then, and Think Twice.

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Get bonus episodes of Planet Money by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.