One doctor's experience in a mid-flight emergency opened questions about medical kits Dr. Andrea Merrill assisted a medical emergency on a flight, but found the emergency medical kit insufficient. By sharing her story, she found other professionals who have faced similar frustrations.

National One doctor's experience in a mid-flight emergency opened questions about medical kits One doctor's experience in a mid-flight emergency opened questions about medical kits Listen · 2:57 2:57 Dr. Andrea Merrill assisted a medical emergency on a flight, but found the emergency medical kit insufficient. By sharing her story, she found other professionals who have faced similar frustrations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor