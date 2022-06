The dangers of 'forever chemicals' NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Arlene Blum, executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute, about the EPA's warning about PFAS and how to navigate a world rife with "forever chemicals."

Science The dangers of 'forever chemicals' The dangers of 'forever chemicals' Listen · 4:22 4:22 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Arlene Blum, executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute, about the EPA's warning about PFAS and how to navigate a world rife with "forever chemicals." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor