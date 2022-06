The Jan. 6 hearings will now extend into July Members of the Jan. 6 committee are pursuing additional witnesses and say they are receiving a lot of new evidence. Their public hearings are now going to extend into July.

National The Jan. 6 hearings will now extend into July The Jan. 6 hearings will now extend into July Listen · 3:32 3:32 Members of the Jan. 6 committee are pursuing additional witnesses and say they are receiving a lot of new evidence. Their public hearings are now going to extend into July. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor