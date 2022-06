Eric Greitens says his RINO-hunting ad was meant in humor. How will voters see it? Missouri candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Greitens says his recent controversial ad was supposed to be "humorous." The move might backfire if voters aren't up to the glorification of violence.

Elections Eric Greitens says his RINO-hunting ad was meant in humor. How will voters see it? Eric Greitens says his RINO-hunting ad was meant in humor. How will voters see it? Listen · 3:52 3:52 Missouri candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Greitens says his recent controversial ad was supposed to be "humorous." The move might backfire if voters aren't up to the glorification of violence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor