Obituaries Remembering Mary Ogden, lost at age 100 to COVID, with the lullaby 'Baby's Boat' Remembering Mary Ogden, lost at age 100 to COVID, with the lullaby 'Baby's Boat' Audio will be available later today. Mary Ogden's children and granddaughter remember her through the lullaby "Baby Boat," which meant a lot to all of them. Ogden died from COVID-19 in 2020, not long after her 100th birthday.