Trumpet the bloodhound wins Westminster Kennel Club dog show The winner becomes the first bloodhound to win the annual canine competition.

Trumpet the bloodhound wins Westminster Kennel Club dog show

The Associated Press

Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title. Frank Franklin II/AP hide caption

Frank Franklin II/AP

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, besting six other finalists to snare U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.

Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy in the 146th Westminster.

Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster.

The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.